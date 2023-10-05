Uber Launches New Package Delivery Service in 5,000 U.S. Cities

Uber to Offer Package Delivery Service for $5

San Francisco-based transportation company Uber has announced that its drivers will now offer package delivery services. Customers will be able to have up to five prepaid and sealed packages picked up and delivered to the nearest UPS or FedEx post office for a fee of $5, or $3 for Uber One members. The service, set to be available initially in about 5,000 U.S. cities, allows customers to choose their preferred delivery locations within the Uber app. Drivers will provide visual confirmation of package delivery.

Although the service is primarily designed for returning packages, drivers will also be able to send sealed packages with prepaid labels. The move represents a significant opportunity for Uber, as FedEx and UPS currently ship a combined total of 31 million packages per day, along with an additional 25 million by the state-owned postal company. According to shipping and logistics consultant Satish Jindel, demand for Uber’s new service could reach approximately 574,000 packages per day on business days, with a projected 25% increase during the December holidays.

While many businesses typically do not need to return packages, Jindel believes that individuals may choose to do so themselves rather than pay Uber’s fee. Nevertheless, Uber’s latest offering diversifies its services and has the potential for substantial growth.

