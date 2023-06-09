Home » Uber like Airbnb: it will be possible to rent your car
Business

Uber like Airbnb: it will be possible to rent your car

MILANO – It won’t be called CarBnb, but the spirit is still very similar. Uber in the future it will in fact allow you to make your car “available” for rental, in a similar way to what happens with apartments for Airbnb. He writes it Bloomberg also providing some details on the service. Through Uber Carshare, users will have the opportunity to make their vehicle available, earning money every time other users decide to rent a car through the Uber app. The service will launch in the coming months in Boston and Toronto and will compete with companies such as Turo and GetAround.

Uber Carshare is part of a series of new features the company unveiled Thursday at the Go-Get Zero event in London. Car sharing – writes Bloomberg – is part of Uber’s plan to become a zero-emissions platform by 2040. “Turning any car into a shared car increases efficiency and helps make neighborhoods more livable”, Uber’s chief executive said Dara Khosrowshahi in a post on his blog.

