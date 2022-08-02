Revenue up 105% yoy to $ 8.1 billion, or 111% constant currency for Uber in Q2 2022. “We became a free cash flow generator in Q2 as we continued to scale our asset-light platform and we will continue to build on that momentum – said Nelson Chai, CFO – This marks a new phase for Uber, self-financing future growth with disciplined capital allocation, while maximizing returns over the long term. deadline for shareholders “. Gross Bookings is up 33% year-over-year to $ 29.1 billion, or + 36% at constant currency, with the Mobility division at $ 13.4 billion (+ 55% YoY or + 57% YoY at constant currency) and Delivery at 13.9 billion (+ 7% YoY or + 12% YoY at constant currency). The company also announced the sale of a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery company Zomato through a $ 373 million transaction, Reuters said.