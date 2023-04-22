Uber rival Lyft is laying off more than 30 percent of its staff

The ride-hailing service Lyft is reportedly cutting 1,200 jobs. Getty Images / Mat Hayward / Kontributor

As the “Wall Street Journal” reports, the Uber competitor and driving service Lyft wants to cut 1,200 jobs to reduce costs. The cuts come days after Lyft’s new CEO, David Risher, officially took office. Lyft has lost market share to ride-hailing rival Uber during the pandemic.

Ride-service company Lyft plans to cut 1,200 jobs, reports the “Wall Street Journal” on Friday. And refers to people who are familiar with the plans of the company. The latest round of cuts could affect more than 30 percent of the company’s 4,000 employees, according to the US magazine. Drivers are not counted as employees at Lyft.

It’s another round of cuts for the company, which last laid off 700 employees in November. And it’s another big company to announce a wave of layoffs as worries about the US economy continue to mount.

The cuts come just days after David Risher took the helm as Lyft’s new CEO. The job cuts could help the company cut costs by 50 percent, according to the Wall Street Journal report. in one Memo to employees, which was sent out Friday morning and has since been posted to Lyft’s website, Risher said the company plans to use the savings to “invest in competitive pricing, faster pickup times and better earnings for drivers.”

Lyft shares have fallen more than 70 percent

In the memo, Risher said that employees would receive an email detailing their employment status at 8:30 a.m. local time on April 27. A Lyft spokesman told Business Insider that the company would not be able to confirm the number of employees affected until next week. However, in an emailed statement, the spokesperson said that “David has made it clear to the company that its focus is on creating a great and affordable experience for customers and improving driver revenue.”

The spokesman added: “To achieve this, we need to reduce our costs and structure our business so that our executives are closer to customers and drivers. This is a tough decision that we do not take lightly. But the result will be a much stronger, more competitive Lyft.” Lyft was already struggling with disaffected employees and investors prior to Risher’s appointment last month.

The company is also scrambling to compete with rivals like Uber, to which it gave up market share during the pandemic after being slow to roll out driver-friendly features and bonuses, the Journal reported. The company’s shares have fallen more than 70 percent over the past year. Uber, on the other hand, has only lost about 2 percent over the past year.

This article was translated from English by Victoria Niemsch. You can find the original here.