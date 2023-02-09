Uber (UBER.US) says it will focus on achieving profit growth this year, shares rise more than 5%



Zhitong Finance APP learned that on Wednesday, Uber (NYSE:) (UBER.US) said that as a surge in demand for rides to airports and offices helped the company’s performance rebound from the lows during the new crown epidemic, Uber’s blowout in 2022 After closing the formal earnings, this year will focus on achieving profit growth.

Shares of Uber surged nearly 5% in early trading after the ride-sharing giant reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi assured investors that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic had been absorbed by the company. “Really forget about it”. “Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, I am more confident than ever about our prospects,” he said.

Uber forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between $660 million and $700 million in the first quarter of this year, well above analysts’ average estimate of $593.06 million, according to Refinitiv data.

“Uber is doing very well. Earnings growth is very important in this environment,” said Tejas Dessai, an analyst at Global X ETFs.

The car-sharing market is benefiting from a return to normalcy and rising car costs, prompting many to opt for ride-hailing. At the same time, more people are looking for new sources of income and participating in the industry as drivers.

Khosrowshahi noted that the number of active drivers on Uber’s platform hit an all-time high in the fourth quarter of last year and continued to grow in January, putting to rest concerns about a shortage of drivers due to a surge in demand. “We’ve clearly differentiated ourselves from our competitors in terms of driver preference,” he said.

Uber’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 49% to $8.61 billion, beating estimates of $8.49 billion. Ride-sharing revenue surged 82%. In the fourth quarter, Uber earned 29 cents per share, compared with analysts’ expectations for a loss of 18 cents. As of Monday’s close, the stock was up 5.53 percent at $36.83.