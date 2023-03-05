Ordering an Uber is easy. But how can you treat the driver with respect? (icon image). Nisian Hughes/ Getty Images

Five Uber drivers have told Business Insider about the worst riders they take. Not tipping, being rude, and stopping at drive-thrus were just a few of the deadly sins. Three of the drivers said they have one bad passenger every week.

Do you always make your Uber wait? Are you guys rude to drivers? Do you ask them to stop at drive-ins? You might not want to admit it, but you could be an Uber driver’s worst nightmare.

Uber drivers pick up all sorts of people during their shift. Five of them told Business Insider how awkward some passengers can be.

In its quarterly results last month, Uber announced that it made an average of 23 million trips per day globally for the last three months of 2022. That’s almost a fifth more than the 19 million daily trips in the same quarter of 2021.

Five drivers told Business Insider the worst things passengers do on a trip.

1. Rude passengers

Poorly behaved passengers can be a nightmare for Uber drivers.

“The worst kind of riders are the ones who are rude and get angry when they talk to me,” Trevor Martin, an Uber driver in Orange County, Calif., told Business Insider. “I get a ride like this about once a week.”

Martin has been driving for Uber for more than a year and has completed more than 1,000 rides. He also said he doesn’t like driving sick or unsanitary passengers.

John Lacy, an Uber driver in Florida, says the worst passengers are those who are loud, slam the car door and don’t respect the vehicle. In the eight years he has been driving Uber, he has had three to four such riders every week.

David Hamilton, a Jacksonville, Fla. driver who has made more than 3,600 trips in 10 months, said he sees about one bad passenger a week who behaves rudely while driving.

Uber says on its website that drivers can report incidents through its 24/7 safety support team in the app.

2. Request stops at drive-ins or stores

One driver also said customers who request a stop at drive-ins or shops can hurt their revenue.

“If someone wants to stop at the gas station for 10 minutes before I drop them off, it will take a toll on my pay. Then it’s embarrassing when I say no,” Michael Eide, a driver in California, told Business Insider.

Uber drivers can add additional stops before and during their trip using the Uber app. Uber says drivers can add up to two additional stops along the route, but if a stop lasts more than three minutes, the rider will be charged more.

When demand is high, Eide says he avoids picking trips that include stops at drive-ins or gas stations because she doesn’t pay for it in the time lost. On New Year’s Eve, a passenger asked him to stop at a gas station at 1 a.m. but refused to pay him a surcharge, Eide said.

“A passenger offered me $30 cash for a 10-minute stop,” he said. “It was worth my time and it was a respectful gesture.”

3. No tipping

Another annoyance is passengers who don’t tip.

Riders have the option to tip their driver after each ride — and Uber says the tip goes directly to drivers. A 2019 study by a University of Chicago economist who analyzed data from more than 40 million trips found that Uber customers tip on just 16 percent of trips, with just 1 percent tipping all the time. Uber introduced the tip feature in July 2017.

“I wish people would tip more if they were only driving a short distance,” said an Uber driver named Pasquale, who has been driving for Uber in Melbourne, Australia, for almost a year and has completed nearly 250 trips in the process. To protect his identity, he declined to give his last name.

Pasquale said that customers who paid just $8 for a short trip could tip at least $3 more: “If everyone did that, it would be a great day for me.”

Lacy, who has a 4.91 star rating, said that “hardly anyone tips.” As a passenger, he always tips at least $5 and $10 for longer trips. “Even a few dollars would be nice.”

4. Being late

Passengers have two minutes to board the car before either being paid or having their journey cut short.

Unlike traditional taxis, Uber drivers have to wait two minutes before they can be paid for a ride. After waiting five minutes, the driver can cancel the trip, in which case the driver will be charged a cancellation fee.

Eide said passengers sometimes want him to wait longer than five minutes.

5. No stopping and pedestrian zones

Eide also pointed out passengers wanting to be picked up from areas where drivers are not allowed to enter or stop.

Uber’s community guidelines state that drivers should be aware that they may have limited parking where they are waiting for passengers.

“We want every journey to be a respectful and positive experience for drivers and passengers. That’s why we ask everyone who uses our app to follow our community guidelines,” an Uber spokesperson told Insider. “Drivers can raise any issues directly with us, and any app user violating these guidelines may lose access to the platform.”

Riders can view the breakdown of their driver ratings in the app to see how many good and bad rides they’ve had.

