UBP: acquisisce Angel Japan Asset Management

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) today announced that it has acquired 100% of the capital of Angel Japan Asset Management Limited, a Tokyo-based independent investment adviser specializing in the Japanese small-cap equity sector.

The transaction will allow UBP to further strengthen its presence in Japan and is a clear demonstration of UBP’s ambitions to expand its position in the Asia-Pacific area.

UBP has had a presence in Tokyo since 2005 and operates through UBP Investments, which provides wealth management services, for both traditional assets and alternative investments, to clients based in Japan, as well as global investors looking to gain exposure to Japan.

Founded in 2001 and led by Hirotaka Usami, Angel Japan AM is staffed by five experienced investment professionals, including four portfolio managers with an average of 24 years’ experience. He currently manages three strategies (IPO, New Growth and Steady Growth) with total assets under advisement of $1.2 billion.