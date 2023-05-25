Home » UBP: acquisisce Angel Japan Asset Management
Business

UBP: acquisisce Angel Japan Asset Management

by admin
UBP: acquisisce Angel Japan Asset Management

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) today announced that it has acquired 100% of the capital of Angel Japan Asset Management Limited, a Tokyo-based independent investment adviser specializing in the Japanese small-cap equity sector.

The transaction will allow UBP to further strengthen its presence in Japan and is a clear demonstration of UBP’s ambitions to expand its position in the Asia-Pacific area.

UBP has had a presence in Tokyo since 2005 and operates through UBP Investments, which provides wealth management services, for both traditional assets and alternative investments, to clients based in Japan, as well as global investors looking to gain exposure to Japan.

Founded in 2001 and led by Hirotaka Usami, Angel Japan AM is staffed by five experienced investment professionals, including four portfolio managers with an average of 24 years’ experience. He currently manages three strategies (IPO, New Growth and Steady Growth) with total assets under advisement of $1.2 billion.

See also  Spot gold trading strategy: U.S. dollar gains are blocked, gold prices rebound slightly, waiting for the Fed chairman's speech Provider FX678

You may also like

Bertelsmann study: German companies’ innovative power is falling

Cardinal Zuppi scolds Schlein about the rented uterus

Mass layoffs at delivery service startup Circus Kitchens

Paluani, the king of sweets fails miserably: submerged...

Singapore’s GDP fell less than expected in the...

Balcony power plant from Aldi: you have to...

De Laurentiis could sell Bari to a great...

Bertelsmann study: German companies’ innovative power is falling

​ Escort of well-known institutions + market style...

I invested money through robo-advisors – and was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy