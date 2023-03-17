Listen to the audio version of the article

UBS is in talks to buy all or part of Credit Suisse, grappling with a liquidity and credibility crisis that has severely compromised its position on the markets. The Financial Times reports it citing “multiple sources”, according to which the boards of directors of the two banks will meet separately over the weekend to evaluate the operation.

System operation

Citing people familiar with the talks, the newspaper reported the moves of the Swiss National Bank and the regulatory authority Finma that would follow the talks in an attempt to boost confidence in the Swiss banking sector: in recent days the central bank had announced a credit line of emergency of 50 billion francs to Credit Suisse, but the move failed to halt the collapse of the institution’s share value, which fell to historic lows.

“Plan A”

UBS has a market value of $56.6 billion, while shares of Credit Suisse closed Friday with a value of $8 billion. Swiss regulators – explains the Financial Times – have told their US and UK counterparts that the merger of the two banks was their “plan A” to arrest the collapse of confidence in Credit Suisse, even though UBS is reportedly assessing the potential risks that a agreement could result in your business. The goal of the Bern central bank is to be able to arrive at a simple solution before the markets open on Monday morning.

Political pressure and hurdles to overcome

According to persistent rumors, this solution would not displease part of Swiss politics. But there are major obstacles. First of all the overlaps between the structures, which should be managed, perhaps even with cuts. In any case, the Swiss antitrust would have its say. Furthermore, the top management of the two banks according to various sources would still be against the hypothesis: for Credit Suisse it would be a union made in a position of clear disadvantage, for Ubs it would be a deviation from the route, not easy to manage. This is why many on the Swiss market think that union could only be achieved after trying to play the other cards.

The Bloomberg agency reported Thursday that UBS and Credit Suisse had opposed a forced merger, with the major Swiss bank preferring to focus on its asset management strategy without taking on the risks associated with its rival.