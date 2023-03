A full merger would create one of the largest systemically important financial institutions in Europe. The balance sheet total of UBS – the largest Swiss bank – amounted to the equivalent of 1030 billion euros in 2022, that of Credit Suisse to the equivalent of 535.44 billion euros. UBS had made a profit of $7.6 billion in 2022 (currently $7.07 billion). Credit Suisse, on the other hand, reported a loss of CHF 7.3 billion (EUR 7.4 billion).