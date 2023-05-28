Home » UBS and CS do not have to hand over files
Business

UBS and CS do not have to hand over files

by admin
UBS and CS do not have to hand over files

UBS and CS do not have to hand out files: Why even Parliament’s “most powerful weapon” could remain blunt

The Federal Council has not tied its billions in aid to the condition that Credit Suisse must comprehensively back up its archives. And when it comes to the bank’s internal documents, even a parliamentary commission of inquiry has its limits.

Have to testify as witnesses, but not submit any files: CS boss Ulrich Körner with Chairman of the Board of Directors Axel Lehmann.

Image: Michael Buholzer/EPA

Which decisions of the CS bosses and the board of directors led the bank to the abyss? How did the management discuss the recent massive capital outflows? And what role did pressure from abroad play? Answers to these questions can be found in the minutes of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse, in internal correspondence or in memos.

See also  "Wall Street English" will declare bankruptcy in mainland China | Off-campus English Education | Double Reduction | Education

You may also like

Accelerate the creation of first-class enterprises Guangxi’s state-owned...

Stadler wants to start in Kazakhstan in 2024

Credit Suisse, green light from the EU Antitrust:...

Nvidia, ASML, Microsoft: The stock market tips of...

Aperitif Festival in Milan: talks, tastings and shows

Guangzhou: The main economic indicators continued to improve...

The turnaround in traffic also fails because of...

Ita, end of the film: the government signs...

“Expect improvement”: Swiss manager criticizes Zurich airport

Weekend horoscope 27 and 28 May 2023 sign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy