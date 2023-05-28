UBS and CS do not have to hand over files

18
UBS and CS do not have to hand out files: Why even Parliament’s “most powerful weapon” could remain blunt
The Federal Council has not tied its billions in aid to the condition that Credit Suisse must comprehensively back up its archives. And when it comes to the bank’s internal documents, even a parliamentary commission of inquiry has its limits.
Which decisions of the CS bosses and the board of directors led the bank to the abyss? How did the management discuss the recent massive capital outflows? And what role did pressure from abroad play? Answers to these questions can be found in the minutes of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse, in internal correspondence or in memos.
