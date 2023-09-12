UBS and CS job cuts – The wave of CS layoffs is not an isolated case – News

Contents

The extent of the round of layoffs at CS and UBS is historic – but not unique.

UBS is laying off 3,000 employees in Switzerland as part of its takeover of Credit Suisse. UBS boss Sergio Ermotti announced this to SRF News. According to media reports, around 30,000 to 35,000 jobs will be lost worldwide. Many details are still unknown – but one thing is clear: this would be one of the largest rounds of layoffs in recent memory. A look back.

Swiss: The Swissair decline is considered one of the darkest hours in Swiss economic history. Right at the beginning of the company’s history, the new Swiss airline, Swiss International Air Lines, was forced to make major cuts. It cut 3,000 jobs in 2003 after the outlook clouded after September 11 and the bursting of the dot-com bubble. The corona crisis hit the company hard again 20 years later. In 2021, it was announced that 1,700 full-time positions would be cut, and 550 layoffs were made – mainly among cabin crew. Since then, the airline has hired staff again.

Alstom/GE: In the 2010s, the former ABB factories in the canton became the problem child of the Aargau economy. It started in 2010 when the French company Alstom announced that it would cut several hundred jobs. In 2014, the US company took over General Electric (GE). In 2016 and 2017, there were two major job cuts at the Baden, Birr and Oberentfelden locations. Over 3,000 jobs have been affected over the years.

Legend: The new airline Swiss had barely been founded in 2003 and was already struggling with the consequences of a global downturn. 3,000 jobs were lost. (pictured: Zurich Airport 06.03.03) KEYSTONE/Steffen Schmidt

Legend: 20 years later, the outbreak of the corona pandemic hit the airline hard. 1,700 jobs were cut. (in the picture: Swiss and Edelweiss aircraft at Dübendorf airfield, April 21, 2020) KEYSTONE/Valentin Flauraud

Legend: In 2010, the French Alstom group took over ABB’s turbine plants in the Baden-Aarau region. It should be the beginning of several rounds of mining. (Image: 03/25/10) KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

Legend: In 2014, the US company General Electric (GE) took over. 3,000 jobs disappeared in around ten years. (pictured: Entrance to the General Electric headquarters in Birr (AG), June 5th, 2016) KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri

Legend: In recent years, the Basel-based pharmaceutical company Novartis has announced the reduction of several jobs. KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas

Legend: However, CEO Vas Narasimhan always assured that he wanted to keep at least 10,000 employees in Switzerland. KEYSTONE/Patrick Straub

Legend: There was also a reduction in the merger of the two telecommunications providers Sunrise and UPC. 600 jobs were lost. KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey

Legend: After years of growth, Google announced last year that it would cut around 250 jobs in Zurich. (06/27/22) KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer

The case is exemplary for the so-called MEM industry (machinery, electrical, metal), which has suffered not least from the Swiss franc shock in the last decade. In 2015, the Swiss National Bank decided to abolish the minimum euro exchange rate of CHF 1.20. Since then, the franc has appreciated significantly against the euro – with consequences for the prices of products manufactured in Switzerland.

Novartis: In 2018, the company announced that it would cut 2,000 jobs. However, CEO Vas Narasimhan assured that he would continue to employ at least 10,000 people in Switzerland. The next step in reductions followed in 2022: 1,400 of the 11,600 jobs in Switzerland are to disappear. The cuts are primarily based on strategic considerations. Novartis wants to focus more. The case is also interesting because many administrative positions from Switzerland moved abroad. A trend that has been observed in all industries for some time.

Sunrise/UPC: Mergers are often followed by job cuts. If both partners are the same height, this inevitably means duplication. Things were no different when the two telecom providers Sunrise and UPC merged in 2021. 600 jobs were cut. In Switzerland, it could next hit Atupri and Visana, which are merging at the beginning of 2024. However, both companies deny any job cuts.

Google: In California’s Silicon Valley there has actually only been one direction in recent years: upwards. This was also the case with the number of employees. During the Corona crisis there was even a real hiring marathon. But that has been over for a long time. Over 200,000 jobs have been cut since 2020 reports the portal Layoffs.fyi. At the beginning of this year, Google announced that it would cut 12,000 jobs. In Zurich – the largest location outside the USA with around 5,000 employees – there were 250.

