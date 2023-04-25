UBS and post-Credit Suisse profit. What CEO Ermotti said

(under writing)

UBS, the Swiss banking giant led by CEO Sergio Ermotti, announced that it finished the first quarter of 2023 with net profit down 52% year-on-year. This is the first quarterly report that the bank has published since it announced, in March, the acquisition of its rival Credit Suisse, which is on the brink of bankruptcy.

UBS has announced that, to cause the drop in profits, was the decision to provide for additional provisions of a value of $665 million, to definitively close the legal file born in the United States.

The Swiss giant was targeted by the US Justice Department in November 2008 for its role in issuing and underwriting mortgage-backed financial instruments in the run-up to the global financial crisis.

Interviewed by CNBC, Sergio Ermotti – who returned to the helm of the bank on 5 April – announced that UBS is “in advanced negotiations” with the US authorities and that “the hope is to close this chapter very soon, which has been going on for 15 years”.

But let’s get to the quarterly numbers, and what Ermotti said referring to the acquisition of Credit Suisse, which UBS found itself forced to engulf through a transaction orchestrated by the Swiss authorities, not without collecting state guarantees to cover any losses.

CEO Sergio Ermotti showed optimism of UBS results:

“Our strong underlying performance and strong inflows over the quarter demonstrate that too

in times of considerable uncertainty we continue to be a source of stability for our clients. Our

resilient balance sheet and diversified, capital-generating business model have allowed us to be

part of the solution at a critical time for the Swiss and global financial system”.

UBS’s net income for the first three months of the year came in at $1.029 billion, well below the estimates of analysts polled by Refinitiv, which are worth around $1.75 billion. The reference to net income attributable to shareholders, with diluted earnings per share of $0.32

“Based on published data, and taking into account the $665 million increase in US residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) litigation provisions, Q1 profit before tax 2023 was $1.495 billion, down 45% year over year.

The other budget items are as follows:

Net credit risk provisions were $38 million, compared to $18 million in Q1 2022.

Total revenues decreased 7% year over year, while operating expenses increased 9%, mainly due to the aforementioned provisions.

The cost/income ratio was 82.5%.

The CET1 return on equity was 9.1%.

On an underlying basis, in Q1 2023, pre-tax income was $2,354 million, (down 22% year over year).

Underlying revenues decreased 8% year over year, while operating expenses decreased 2% or 1% excluding changes in exchange rates.

The cost/income ratio was 72.8% and the CET1 return on equity was 16.5%.

“As part of our share buyback program, we repurchased USD 1.3 billion of shares in the reporting quarter,” the bank announced. “We temporarily suspended share buybacks following the announcement of the planned acquisition of Credit Suisse. , but we intend to resume them as soon as possible”.

Good data on flows that Sergio Ermotti, in an interview with CNBC, reiterated as proof of the fact that UBS, despite the banking crisis that exploded on the markets in March, and which forced it to intervene to save the cracks of Credit Suisse, it has been rewarded and continues to be rewarded for its strength.

Ermotti actually described the last quarter as “very solid”.

“We have seen some inflows from Credit Suisse, but more importantly, we continue to see inflows following the transaction as well, which shows that our clients see us as a source of stability”.

The CEO thus underlined that ‘We are part of the solution, not part of the problem’

Thus the bank, in commenting on the accounts:

“In Q1, we continued to show positive momentum across all business areas and recorded USD 28 billion in GWM net inflows, of which USD 7 billion came in the third decade of March, following the announcement of our acquisition of Credit Suisse. We also recorded USD 20 billion of net new asset fees generating fees1 in GWM, USD 14 billion in AM net inflows (of which USD 18 billion in money market flows) and CHF 0.9 net inflows. billions on investment products in Personal Banking”.

“Loan balances remained stable overall, as growth in lending in Switzerland offset deleveraging in other regions. As clients have repositioned their investments following interest rate hikes, we have responded to the call for higher returns with money market funds and US Treasuries.”

Again, “we achieved these results in a quarter characterized by persistent concerns about interest rates and economic growth, exacerbated by doubts about the stability of the banking system, especially in the United States. In this context, the activity of private and institutional investors remained at modest levels”.

“Our capital base has remained solid. At the end of the quarter the CET1 capital ratio stood at 13.9% and the CET1 leverage ratio stood at 4.40%, both above our benchmark targets of ~13%, respectively >3.7% . We also maintained a robust liquidity stance, with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 162% and a Net Stable Funding Ratio of 118%”.

Looking ahead, UBS has written in black and white that the goal and forecasts are for an expansion of customers through the acquisition of Credit Suisse

“We expect the integration of Credit Suisse to help strengthen our position as a truly global leader in wealth management with approximately USD 5 trillion in invested assets. We also look forward to consolidating our position as Switzerland’s leading universal bank and enhancing our complementary capabilities in the areas of investment banking and asset management, as well as expanding our strategic reach in higher growth markets.”

At the same time, UBS intends to “actively reduce the risk and resource drain of Credit Suisse’s investment banking business”.

The forecast is therefore that the “combined Investment Bank division (net of assets and liabilities that we define as non-core) represents approximately 25% of the Group’s risk-weighted assets (RWA).”

In short, Credit Suisse is not seen as ballast by UBS. Far from it.

“While we are aware of the enormous scale and relative complexity of the Credit Suisse integration and restructuring, we believe this combination offers a unique opportunity to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders,” the bank said.

“In the first quarter we recorded solid inflows of assets that generate fees and high net inflows in Global Wealth Management and Asset Management – ​​commented the CEO Sergio Ermotti – These results were made possible by the disciplined execution of our strategy and the dedication of all our collaborators and collaborators. We have helped clients navigate a challenging market environment marked by continued uncertainty about inflation, central bank monetary policies and economic growth.”

“With the planned acquisition of Credit Suisse, we are preparing to embark on a new phase in our development journey, maintaining our longstanding commitment to our culture, strategy and disciplined risk management. We expect the transaction to enable us to strengthen our position as a truly global leader in wealth management with a strategic scale and complementary capabilities in higher growth markets.”

“I am convinced – underlined the CEO of UBS – that this transaction will contribute to strengthening the leadership position of the Swiss financial center and will benefit the entire economy. The newly combined company represents a unique opportunity to generate significant, long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”