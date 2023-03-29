UBS has announced that it has appointed Sergio Ermotti as new CEO of the new group, following the acquisition of Credit Suisse.

In the press release released to give the news, the Swiss giant announced that the current CEO Ralph Hamers

he will remain at UBS and work alongside Sergio P. Ermotti during the transition period, to “ensure the successful completion of the (Credit Suisse acquisition) transaction and a smooth handover.”

The UBS Board of Directors expresses its deep gratitude to Ralph Hamers for his outstanding leadership, and for leading UBS to report record results in two consecutive years, as well as for his crucial role in the ‘acquisition of Credit Suisse”, reads the press release.