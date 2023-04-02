The new monster bank will also be a huge landlord: soon about 150,000 people will be renting at UBS UBS, which has merged with CS, and its investment foundations have almost 70,000 apartments in their portfolio. The merger will create by far the largest player in the real estate business. What does this mean for tenants?

Apartments in Zurich-Altstetten: The UBS fund «Sima» invests here. Bild: Severin Bigler/

CH Media

Rarely in Switzerland are anarchy and capitalism so close together as recently in Zurich-Altstetten. While the largest squatting in Switzerland is coming to an end on the Koch site, a development on the other side of the street is number 1 in UBS’s residential portfolio. The 354 apartments on Anemonenstrasse, built in 1971, bring in almost 11 million Swiss francs – year after year.