UBS boss Ermotti to the megabank: Ultimate payback

“Ultimate pay-back”: Ermotti on the role of UBS in the rescue of Credit Suisse – and “purely emotional debates” UBS presents its quarterly figures – and UBS boss Sergio Ermotti answers questions about the new megabank.

Must explain the new megabank: UBS boss Sergio Ermotti Image: Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg

UBS announced quarterly figures for the first time since the deal to acquire Credit Suisse. And obviously UBS has not been infected by the loss of confidence in Credit Suisse.