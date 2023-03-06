Home Business UBS CEO Hamers pocketed top Swiss wages
UBS CEO Hamers pocketed top Swiss wages

“The Board recognizes that Ralph Hamers successfully steered UBS through a challenging year and delivered strong financial results despite significant headwinds from geopolitical and macroeconomic developments,” the compensation report said. The world‘s largest wealth manager for millionaires and billionaires made a marginally higher pre-tax profit of $9.6 billion in 2022.

The entire management of UBS came to 106.9 million francs in terms of fixed salary and bonuses. The slight decline compared to the previous year was due to currency effects, among other things, because not all members are paid in Swiss francs.

