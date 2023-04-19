UBS cleared for CS takeover

Clear the way for UBS: authorities around the world rolled out the red carpet for the Swiss Superbank Busy authorities clear away everything that still hinders the rapid emergence of the new Superbank.

Sergio Ermotti will present UBS’s quarterly results next week. Image: Michael Buholzer / Keystone

Only three weeks after UBS approved the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse, the transaction has already received approval from the US Federal Reserve. The Bank of England is said to have already approved the takeover, the Reuters news agency reported on Friday with reference to informed circles. The regulators of other countries are likely to follow the decisions of these important authorities soon. UBS hopes to wrap up the takeover by the end of June at the latest.