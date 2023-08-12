UBS-Credit Suisse: end of state guarantees, free Swiss taxpayers

UBS announces the end of the government guarantees it received following the acquisition of Credit Suisse. Title +5% on the Zurich stock exchange, while in Switzerland taxpayers breathe a sigh of relief.

UBS in the spotlight on the Zurich stock exchange, with the announcement confirming that the Swiss financial giant will no longer need the state guarantees it received in exchange for the acquisition of Credit Suisse, the Swiss rival barely saved in March.

UBS shares rallied immediately on the news, rallying around 5%.



The banking giant led by CEO Sergio Ermotti – returned to the helm of UBS to complete the integration of Credit Suisse – he also announced that he has repaid the billions of Swiss francs in emergency loans received from the state, thus freeing taxpayers from the chain that had linked them to the fate of the bad Credit Suisse and, subsequently, also to those of UBS.

In the midst of the banking crisis that had hit financial markets around the world after the crash of the Californian bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) Switzerland, the nerve center of world finance, had found itself managing the hot potato Credit Suisse, a Swiss bank that had already been hit a few months earlier by a crisis of confidence, which had translated into a record flight of deposits and a leap in CDS linked to its bonds.

The maxi Swiss operation to save Credit Suisse

The Swiss government had thus been forced to orchestrate a massive rescue operationwhich had also seen the Swiss Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Financial Authority as directors and which, initially, had also triggered panic in Europe and in the world for the future of AT1 bonds, after the case of zeroed bondholders.

In trying to persuade UBS ad take on the dying rival of the house, Switzerland had provided state guarantees worth 9 billion Swiss francs with the LPA line (under the Loss Protection Agreement -LPA program) to cover any losses that the buyer could incur by engulfing Credit Suisse.

Not only that: the central bank SNB had provided a liquidity guarantee of up to 100 billion euro of Swiss francs.

UBS and Switzerland: end of state guarantees on losses related to Credit Suisse

Today, the announcement not only from UBS but that of the executive:

“Those measures, which had been activated with an emergency law in order to preserve financial stability, will cease to exist, which means that the Confederation and the taxpayer no longer have to bear the risks arising from these guarantees,” announced the Swiss government.

In addition to the revocation of the LPA plan, UBS announced that it has repaid in full the loans provided under the program Emergency Liquidity Assistance Plus (ELA+)worth CHF 50 billion, to the Swiss National Bank.

The giant managed by CEO Sergio Ermotti also said that it had paid, together with Credit Suisse, more than 700 million Swiss francs in commissions and risk premiums, also linked in this case to the state guarantees and emergency loans received.

UBS wrote in a note released this morning that it has come to the conclusion that “emergency loans are no longer needed, after reviewing all assets backed by contingency loans and making appropriate adjustments to their fair value.

“Consequently – reads the bank’s press release – UBS announced the decision to voluntarily end” the liquidity line, “effective starting from 11 August 2023”.

Furthermore, UBS announced the payment of a “total value of 40 million Swiss francs to compensate the Swiss Confederation for creating the LPA”.

