Ubs-Credit Suisse, here's what the merger will look like: 25-36 thousand employees cut

We’re here now, I am very hot hours for the fusion definitive between Ubs from Credit Suisse. The decision made in that dramatic weekend of 18-19 March for the balances of the world financenow she’s about to have her most direct consequences. The signed agreement will materialize in more detail.

But in the meantime – we read in Repubblica – the Swiss federal prosecutor’s office decided to open an inquiry on the operation between the two historic rival banks. The investigators want to see clearly on the circulation from the news in the hours before the announcement of the agreement on Sunday, March 19 on some international sites. Meanwhile, the merger between Ubs e Swiss credit is coming alive. The inauguration of the new CEO Ermotti is awaited, the 20-30% of the jobs25-36 thousand employees out of 120 thousand.

A benefit of this agreement – continues Repubblica – it could also be Italy. The Swiss see on our market a high potential of growth, so much so that the plans also include the transfer to Milano of certain functions intended to serve the group throughout Europa. For Ubs, Italy is a strategic market and in recent years they have been invested a lot of moneywhich makes it likely that the new management will also decide to keep the Credit Suisse business and its people, in order to reach a greater scale and To make grow further the Italian business.

