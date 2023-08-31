UBS cuts 3,000 jobs after taking over Credit Suisse

UBS is cutting jobs. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

After the surprise takeover of competitor Credit Suisse, UBS plans to cut 3,000 jobs in Switzerland.

The financial giant wants to achieve savings of almost ten billion dollars (9.2 billion euros) by 2026.

The merger with UBS saved the ailing Credit Suisse from imminent collapse.

UBS plans to cut 3,000 jobs in Switzerland to continue the integration of Credit Suisse following its surprise takeover of the competitor earlier this year.

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said in a conference call with investors on Thursday that the merger with Credit Suisse as part of the integration of the domestic bank Credit Suisse will result in “around 1,000” layoffs and that the long-term restructuring process “will continue over the next few years will lead to around 2,000 additional redundancies in Switzerland”, as „AFP“ reported.

In a memo to employees, Ermotti said the 1,000 job cuts are expected to begin in late 2024.

“The vast majority of cost reductions will come from natural turnover, retirements and internal mobility, while around 1000 layoffs will result from the full integration of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) AG,” he said.

In a statement on UBS results dated Thursday added Ermotti: “Our analysis clearly shows that full integration is the best outcome for UBS, our stakeholders and the Swiss economy.”

As the company announced on Thursday, it plans to complete the integration of Credit Suisse by the end of 2026 and reduce costs by ten billion dollars during this period.

the sudden one collapse and the Credit Suisse takeover shocked the banking world earlier this year, raising fears of a global financial domino effect following the collapse of several US regional lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank.

Given the fears that 167 year old financial institution could go under, the Swiss government brokered a deal with UBS. As part of this, Credit Suisse became three billion Swiss francs (3.13 billion euros) sold.

Credit Suisse declined to comment. UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

