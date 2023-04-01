UBS received a resounding slap in the face from Finma – because, like Credit Suisse, it did not have the risks under control The supervisory authority also sees “major weaknesses in the area of ​​risk management and risk control” in the new Superbank.

Must put up with criticism: UBS boss Ralph Hamers. Image: Chris Iseli / WE

Credit Suisse will soon be history. UBS is about to take over its longtime rival. According to Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, this is the solution that entails the lowest risks for the Swiss financial center and for the international markets.