Business

UBS didn’t have risks like CS under control

UBS received a resounding slap in the face from Finma – because, like Credit Suisse, it did not have the risks under control

The supervisory authority also sees “major weaknesses in the area of ​​risk management and risk control” in the new Superbank.

Must put up with criticism: UBS boss Ralph Hamers.

Image: Chris Iseli / WE

Credit Suisse will soon be history. UBS is about to take over its longtime rival. According to Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, this is the solution that entails the lowest risks for the Swiss financial center and for the international markets.

