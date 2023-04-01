8
UBS received a resounding slap in the face from Finma – because, like Credit Suisse, it did not have the risks under control
The supervisory authority also sees “major weaknesses in the area of risk management and risk control” in the new Superbank.
Credit Suisse will soon be history. UBS is about to take over its longtime rival. According to Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, this is the solution that entails the lowest risks for the Swiss financial center and for the international markets.
See also Weifang Bank is preparing for an IPO in Hong Kong, and many small and medium-sized banks have been listed this year |