UBS dual leadership at SBA – Roman Studer new Managing Director of the Bankers Association – News

The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) has appointed a new managing director in Roman Studer. He will take up his new post on August 1st. Studer is currently head of “Governmental Affairs Switzerland” at the major bank UBS.

The 46-year-old from Lucerne lives in Zurich and has a wide range of qualifications: After studying at the Universities of Zurich and Oxford, he worked for several years as an assistant professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science. August Benz will continue to manage the business ad interim as Deputy CEO until Roman Studer takes office in August.

Studer replaces Jörg Gasser in the office, who surprisingly resigned in January 2023. Gasser was previously publicly known as the former Secretary of State for International Financial Affairs.

passion for economic policy

Economic policy is his passion, said Studer at a media briefing. He would be happy to work in this area. He will have to deal with the most important current banking issue: the debate about the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, which the authorities have ordered. Discussing adjustments to banking regulations will be one of his priorities, Studer told the media.

Legend: The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), Marcel Rohner (L), with the new Managing Director Roman Studer (R), who will take office on August 1st.

SBVg / swissbanking.ch



“This debate will keep us busy for months,” affirmed Association President Marcel Rohner. He expressed his delight at the “ideal profile” of the newly elected CEO. Studer brings a “very broad range of experience” with him.

Two former UBS executives at the SBA

When asked whether he saw no problem that he, as the former CEO of UBS, was now at the head of the SBA with another UBS executive, Marcel Rohner, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: The big banks UBS and CS had trained numerous people, many of whom went to others changed banks. All banking groups were “intensively involved” in the selection of the new CEO of the SBA. Rohner emphasized that Studer’s election by the Board of Directors was unanimous.

In recent years, the Bankers Association has made a name for itself with tensions between the nationally and internationally oriented member banks. In 2020, the Raiffeisen Group left the industry association. “Of course we would welcome it if Raiffeisen would join us again,” said Rohner at the media orientation.