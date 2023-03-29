The newly appointed CEO said he will also “work very hard” to avoid “negative consequences” for Swiss taxpayers. Ermotti said he was “honoured” by the new position and indicated that he will remain at the helm of Ubs as long as the bank so requests and “until the job is completed”. Kelleher said she called Ermotti on Monday last week to “explore the possibility” of making him the new CEO of UBS. Regarding the acquisition of Credit Suisse, the president of UBS underlined that “it is not a Swiss solution, it is a global solution” and Ermotti was chosen because “Sergio has great experience in this”. The banker was deemed more suitable to carry out the integration because he has a past as an investment banker that Hamers does not have, continued Kelleher: «he is the best pilot for this flight».

Who is Sergio Ermotti

Sergio Pietro Ermotti is a Swiss banker and manager, from April 2021 president of Swiss Re and from September 2011 to October 2020 chief executive officer of Ubs. He was the longest serving bank manager. At the helm of UBS, he exposed the 2011 rogue traders scandal, implemented stringent company policies that govern EU standards, and initiated a major restructuring of the bank around private banking and limited its sales operations.

Born in 1960 in Lugano, Switzerland, Ermotti left school at the age of 15 because he wanted to be a footballer, later deciding, at the age of 18, to be an apprentice (to «get up to speed with accounting, finance and so on» ) at Cornèr Banca in Lugano, the branch where his father worked. After completing his apprenticeship as a stockbroker, he is promoted to commercial agent within the same bank, obtains the Federal Certificate of Banking Expert (Swiss Certified Banking Expert) and follows a three-week training course (Advanced Management Programme) at the ‘University of Oxford. In 1985 he returned to Switzerland, settling in Zurich where he worked for two years at the Citigroup branch, dealing with structured bonds and holding the role of Resident Vice President.

After working for Citigroup, Ermotti moved to Merrill Lynch & Co. in 1987, first at the Zurich office, where he managed the commercial activities in Swiss francs on the domestic market and from 1993 in London as head of the European Derivatives Department equity. From 1994 to 1999 he was responsible for Merrill Lynch’s equity linked products and in 1999 headed the Equity Markets Department for EMEA. In 2001, he became executive director of global equity markets and joined the Executive Management Committee for Global Markets and Investment. In 2005 Ermotti left Merrill Lynch after 16 years for Unicredit, in Milan, holding the position of manager of stock markets and investments. Two years later he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Group, responsible for corporate business strategy and corporate and private investment areas, a position he will hold until 2010.

In April 2011 Ermotti was appointed president and chief executive officer of UBS for EMEA and a member of the Group’s management committee. With his entry into UBS, Ermotti leaves the presidency of the Swiss regional airline Darwin Airline. On 24 September 2011, after the resignation of Oswald Grübel linked to a scandal, Ermotti was appointed interim CEO of Ubs, a position confirmed by the board of directors on 15 November 2011 and reconfirmed in 2014 by the parent company Ubs Group. The Sunday Schweiz am Sonntag indicated Ermotti as ‘Manager of the Year 2015’. In 2015 Ermotti was also the highest paid manager in Switzerland, reaching 14 million francs. In April 2021, he was appointed president of the Swiss Re insurance group.