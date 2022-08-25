According to the economists of UBS Group AG, the euro area has already entered a recession, albeit “shallow”, triggered by the increase in energy prices, but which will last until the end of the year. The 19-country economy will contract 0.1% in the third quarter and 0.2% in the fourth, analysts predicted but nevertheless updated their full-year forecasts after strong performance in the three months to in June. The growth forecast for 2023 has been reduced to 0.8% from 1.2%. “In light of further significant increases in energy prices, which put further pressure on household consumption and fixed investment, we now expect the euro zone to experience a technical recession,” said economists led by Reinhard Clusesa.

A fundamental assumption is that natural gas prices will rise again, but there will be no major shortages. If rationing were necessary, “the economic damage would likely be much more severe,” UBS said. Morgan Stanley economists have also become more pessimistic, predicting a deeper eurozone contraction than in the past, starting in the fourth quarter. “We see a more lasting impact of the energy crisis in the coming year, as we expect higher prices and uncertainty over energy supply to persist into winter 2023-24,” said analysts led by Jens Eisenschmidt. “However, all is not gloomy and we think that after this phase of weakness a recovery will follow, driven by a recovery of private and public investments”.