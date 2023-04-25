UBS faces challenges – Sergio Ermotti: “Sustainability is just as important as speed” – News

UBS starts the new year with a profit of 1.03 billion dollars – with significantly less than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, there were cash outflows of 61 billion Swiss francs at Credit Suisse. The new UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti in conversation.

Sergio Ermotti CEO of UBS

Sergio Ermotti has been CEO of UBS since April 2023. He already held this position between 2011 and 2020. He has also been a member of the board of directors of the reinsurer Swiss Re since 2020 and has been president since 2021.

SRF News: Sergio Ermotti, you are presenting solid numbers today. Profit has halved. How do you classify that?

Sergio Ermotti: I’m very happy with the result. In the US, we will soon be closing a legal case after 15 years.

Legend: From left: Sergio Ermotti, his predecessor Ralph Hamers and UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher.

What is important is that we have seen that customers continue to trust us. We received a lot of new money – even after the announcement of the Credit Suisse takeover.

Is this influx of new money primarily an expression of trust in UBS, or did you also benefit from the fact that CS customers deposited their money with UBS?

We were not able to take advantage of the outflows from Credit Suisse on a large scale. Our inflows come primarily from other banks and from new customers. However, we can clearly show that clients regard UBS as stable in difficult moments. Not only in Switzerland, also internationally. These inflows also show that we have enough competition. Also in Switzerland.

So other banks have also benefited from the CS outflows.

In Switzerland, other banks have certainly benefited more from the outflows from CS than we have.

Let’s move on to the takeover of Credit Suisse. Switzerland is now placing the future of the only major bank in your hands. How do you intend to tackle this?

It’s not in my hands alone. I guess I’m the captain in that sense. But such a task cannot be accomplished by a single person. I have very good colleagues in management. And soon a few good colleagues from CS will join us.

The Board of Directors will also help me to master the task. I am very confident. The transaction is complex, but our customers and our employees will benefit in the long and medium term.

CS is in a desolate situation. Customers are running away, and employees are also leaving the bank. You have to push the pace so that there is still as much as possible to save at the CS.

Yes, and nevertheless: it takes time! Its a lot to do. In a normal case, you work towards such a transaction months in advance. We only had a few days.

Now we need a few weeks to define the concrete plans. I will then be able to say more about it. Also how we proceed. Sustainability is just as important as speed.

Many people would like the Swiss bank of CS to remain as independent as possible. Or that it will at least remain as a bank within the bank. Is that an option?

We examine all options and focus on facts and not emotions. We’ll do the right thing. Not only in the interests of the shareholders, but also in the interests of customers and employees.

What we do must be explainable and sustainable. There are still a great many unanswered questions, and I believe that no one is in a position today to give a definitive answer to all of them.

At least you’re not ruling out the possibility that Credit Suisse Switzerland will exist for a long time?

I don’t rule that out. In the coming months and quarters we will manage the two brands and the two banks side by side. It is very important that our employees at both UBS and CS continue to focus on our clients – and do their best.

Jan Baumann conducted the interview.