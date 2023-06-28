Home » UBS is preparing to cut Credit Suisse
Business

UBS is preparing to cut Credit Suisse

by admin
UBS is preparing to cut Credit Suisse

According to reports, UBS Group AG is preparing massive job cuts at the acquired Credit Suisse. From next month, more than half of the approximately 45,000 employees of the former local rival are likely to lose their jobs. According to informed circles, bankers, traders and support staff at the Credit Suisse investment bank in London, New York and some parts of Asia will be particularly affected by the job cuts. No area is safe from cuts, they say. Employees were told that they would have to face three waves of layoffs by the end of the year. The first should come at the end of July, according to informed circles. There will probably be further cuts in September and October, according to people familiar with the plans who did not want to be named.

See also  IMF warns: war in Ukraine hits the world economy like an earthquake

You may also like

BMW has formalized the new M5 Touring for...

MilanoSesto attempts the sprint: final touches to the...

Ѷý Ȧڶֳч_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

Recession: Consumers’ mood to buy falls and slows...

Estrima invests 5.4 million in Birò, the smallest...

Inps, revenues and to a lesser extent expenditures...

U.S. crude oil trading strategy: the prospect of...

I was at a pawn auction – it...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 28th. EU price lists...

National debt increases by 38.9 billion euros

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy