UBS is preparing to cut Credit Suisse

According to reports, UBS Group AG is preparing massive job cuts at the acquired Credit Suisse. From next month, more than half of the approximately 45,000 employees of the former local rival are likely to lose their jobs. According to informed circles, bankers, traders and support staff at the Credit Suisse investment bank in London, New York and some parts of Asia will be particularly affected by the job cuts. No area is safe from cuts, they say. Employees were told that they would have to face three waves of layoffs by the end of the year. The first should come at the end of July, according to informed circles. There will probably be further cuts in September and October, according to people familiar with the plans who did not want to be named.

