UBS job cuts – UBS wants to take individual performance into account when cutting jobs – News

When cutting UBS jobs, individual merits and performance should also be taken into account, says UBS boss Sergio Ermotti in an interview with the newspaper “Le Matin Dimanche”. The most difficult thing will be to dismiss people who are not responsible for the CS downfall said Ermotti.

In an interview with the Westschweizer Zeitung, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti admitted that job cuts were a delicate matter. “We will do our best, according to the principle of meritocracy,” said Ermotti.

Performance should also be taken into account. “We will take advantage of retirements, early retirements and natural departures,” he continued.

Legend: The major Swiss bank UBS wants to cut 3,000 jobs after taking over Credit Suisse. According to Sergio Ermotti (pictured), individual merits should also be taken into account. Keystone/Ennio Leanza

The bank boss also put the cuts into perspective: A large proportion of the jobs affected would have been eliminated even without the takeover because Credit Suisse had lost billions and there was no sign of improvement.

The bank would have had to make drastic cost cuts, which would have cost many jobs. And if Credit Suisse had been taken over by a foreign bank, it would likely have lost even more jobs, Ermotti said.

Situation was “out of control”

According to the CEO, other scenarios than the takeover by UBS would also have been conceivable. But they should have been tackled earlier. “Unfortunately, the situation at Credit Suisse has been allowed to deteriorate for too long,” he says. Ultimately the situation got “out of control”.

The new major bank wants to have the integration completed by 2026. Around 8.8 billion francs are expected to be saved.