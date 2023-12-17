Home » UBS job cuts – UBS wants to take individual performance into account when cutting jobs – News
Business

UBS job cuts – UBS wants to take individual performance into account when cutting jobs – News

by admin
UBS job cuts – UBS wants to take individual performance into account when cutting jobs – News

When cutting UBS jobs, individual merits and performance should also be taken into account, says UBS boss Sergio Ermotti in an interview with the newspaper “Le Matin Dimanche”. The most difficult thing will be to dismiss people who are not responsible for the CS downfall said Ermotti.

In an interview with the Westschweizer Zeitung, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti admitted that job cuts were a delicate matter. “We will do our best, according to the principle of meritocracy,” said Ermotti.

Performance should also be taken into account. “We will take advantage of retirements, early retirements and natural departures,” he continued.

Legend: The major Swiss bank UBS wants to cut 3,000 jobs after taking over Credit Suisse. According to Sergio Ermotti (pictured), individual merits should also be taken into account. Keystone/Ennio Leanza

The bank boss also put the cuts into perspective: A large proportion of the jobs affected would have been eliminated even without the takeover because Credit Suisse had lost billions and there was no sign of improvement.

The bank would have had to make drastic cost cuts, which would have cost many jobs. And if Credit Suisse had been taken over by a foreign bank, it would likely have lost even more jobs, Ermotti said.

Situation was “out of control”

According to the CEO, other scenarios than the takeover by UBS would also have been conceivable. But they should have been tackled earlier. “Unfortunately, the situation at Credit Suisse has been allowed to deteriorate for too long,” he says. Ultimately the situation got “out of control”.

The new major bank wants to have the integration completed by 2026. Around 8.8 billion francs are expected to be saved.

You may also like

Multiple Powerball Prizes Fall in Puerto Rico Including...

«Enough with the licensing market: we need to...

Why you should bring your dog to work

San Juan Hosts Baptism of New Luxury Yacht...

Banks, future more uncertain if rates drop but...

That’s how much Russia’s economy really shrank because...

Know the Electricity Price per Hour Every Day:...

Imu balance and scrapping-quater: important tax deadlines on...

Something is happening again at the semiconductor manufacturer

ETECSA Reduces Minimum Amount to Extend Life Cycle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy