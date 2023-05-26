UBS: OK to commission Ue to buy Credit Suisse

The European Commission has unconditionally approved the merger between Credit Suisse and UBS, after determining that the transaction does not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area.

In particular, the merger resulting from the transaction will not significantly reduce competition in markets where the two banks’ activities overlap within the EEA.

The Commission found that the merged entity will continue to face significant competitive pressure from a wide range of competitors in all of these markets, including several major global banks, as well as specialist and strong local actors”.