Home Business Ubs save Credit Suisse, I applaud Bce from the Fed
Business

Ubs save Credit Suisse, I applaud Bce from the Fed

by admin
Ubs save Credit Suisse, I applaud Bce from the Fed

Milan — UBS buys Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs in shares. During a weekend of frenetic meetings at all levels, the two biggest rival Swiss banks reached an agreement last night under the decisive push of the authorities, the central bank and the government. Which have provided their concrete support to the operation, on the one hand providing 100 billion of liquidity to UBS in case it was necessary to cushion the impact of the acquisition, and on the other guaranteeing it 9 billion of potential losses.

See also  Guizhou: Accelerate the construction of new industrialization investment projects and support the development of intelligent manufacturing, new energy and other industries_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

VW: The abrupt departure of Bernd Osterloh is...

Tonfo a Wall Street di First Republic Bank...

Halmers is the CEO of UBS, which is...

Media report: Credit Suisse wants to pay bonuses...

Eurovita goes towards extraordinary administration, hypothetical transfer of...

CS takeover by UBS – Ex-Finma expert: years...

Ukraine, Conte says enough to arms: “I hope...

Pitchdeck: This is how the startup Finmatics raised...

Microsoft Italy, Vincenzo Esposito is the new Ad

Bonify treats employees to a barbecue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy