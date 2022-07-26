Home Business UBS: second quarter profit disappoints expectations, AD Hamers talks about ‘one of the most challenging quarters for investors of the last decade’
UBS: second quarter profit disappoints expectations, AD Hamers talks about 'one of the most challenging quarters for investors of the last decade'

UBS: second quarter profit disappoints expectations, AD Hamers talks about ‘one of the most challenging quarters for investors of the last decade’

Swiss banking giant UBS announced a quarterly report that disappointed analysts’ expectations on the earnings front.

Focus on the statements of the CEO Ralph Hamers, who issued a warning on the “uncertain times” that characterize the markets.

“The second quarter (of 2022) was, for investors, one of the most challenging periods of the last 10 years. Inflation continues to be high, the war in Ukraine continues, as do severe anti-Covid measures in some areas of Asia. In these uncertain times, our clients rely on our powerful ecosystem to navigate the markets and invest over the long term ”.

UBS announced that it reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $ 2.11 billion, below analysts’ expectations gleaned from the bank of $ 2.4 billion.

However, the trend is up by 5% compared to $ 2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, when the wealth management division reported a strong gain, and follows the solidity that characterized the first quarter, when the Swiss bank collected a profit. net of $ 2.136 billion.

Total revenue stood at $ 8.917 billion, better than $ 8.897 billion in the same period last year.

Return on tangible equity (RTE) improved from 15.4% in the second quarter of 2021 to 16.4%. However, the CET 1 ratio fell to 14.2% from 14.5% in the same period last year.

