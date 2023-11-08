UBS study – Inflation will continue to eat away wage increases in 2024 – News

A new study by UBS shows: Purchasing power in Switzerland is likely to remain under pressure next year. In other words: Swiss people will have less left in their wallets. The companies surveyed want to pay their employees more wages for 2024, due to inflation However, they cannot compensate for the higher salaries.

Specifically, the 389 companies and employer and employee associations surveyed expect an average wage increase of 1.9 percent for 2024. Taking into account inflation expected at around 2 percent, real wages are therefore unlikely to rise next year, according to the conclusion of the wage survey published by the major bank UBS .

“Although the majority of companies grant compensation for inflation, they rarely go beyond that,” says UBS economist Florian Germanier, summarizing the survey results. Real wages are therefore likely to practically stagnate on average in 2024. This is the fourth year without real wage growth. Cumulatively, there has been a real wage decline of almost 2 percent since 2020.

Health insurance premiums turn stagnation into a loss

In the end, despite wage increases, the population is not left with more in their wallets, but rather less. If one also takes into account the health insurance premiums, which are not included in the national consumer price index and therefore do not count towards inflation, there will be another loss of purchasing power in 2024.

Legend: Symbolic image. Even in 2024, the Swiss will have less left in their wallets. Shutterstock

The companies justify their unwillingness to increase wages by weak demand from abroad and increased financing costs as a result of increased interest rates. It is said that this limits companies’ financial scope for larger wage increases.

Those who work in the public sector can have hope

According to UBS, the expected wage increases will not prove to be an additional driver of inflation. The increase is not strong enough for that. “The higher salaries ensure that inflation does not fall any faster,” explains UBS chief economist Daniel Kalt.

The increases also vary depending on the industry. In the public sector, UBS experts expect an average increase of 2.2 percent. In the media industry, however, only an increase of 1 percent is expected.

