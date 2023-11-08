Home » UBS study – Inflation will continue to eat away wage increases in 2024 – News
Business

UBS study – Inflation will continue to eat away wage increases in 2024 – News

by admin
UBS study – Inflation will continue to eat away wage increases in 2024 – News

A new study by UBS shows: Purchasing power in Switzerland is likely to remain under pressure next year. In other words: Swiss people will have less left in their wallets. The companies surveyed want to pay their employees more wages for 2024, due to inflation However, they cannot compensate for the higher salaries.

Specifically, the 389 companies and employer and employee associations surveyed expect an average wage increase of 1.9 percent for 2024. Taking into account inflation expected at around 2 percent, real wages are therefore unlikely to rise next year, according to the conclusion of the wage survey published by the major bank UBS .

“Although the majority of companies grant compensation for inflation, they rarely go beyond that,” says UBS economist Florian Germanier, summarizing the survey results. Real wages are therefore likely to practically stagnate on average in 2024. This is the fourth year without real wage growth. Cumulatively, there has been a real wage decline of almost 2 percent since 2020.

Health insurance premiums turn stagnation into a loss

In the end, despite wage increases, the population is not left with more in their wallets, but rather less. If one also takes into account the health insurance premiums, which are not included in the national consumer price index and therefore do not count towards inflation, there will be another loss of purchasing power in 2024.

Legend: Symbolic image. Even in 2024, the Swiss will have less left in their wallets. Shutterstock

The companies justify their unwillingness to increase wages by weak demand from abroad and increased financing costs as a result of increased interest rates. It is said that this limits companies’ financial scope for larger wage increases.

See also  Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's Revelations from Working as a Driver: The Good, the Bad, and the Funny

Those who work in the public sector can have hope

According to UBS, the expected wage increases will not prove to be an additional driver of inflation. The increase is not strong enough for that. “The higher salaries ensure that inflation does not fall any faster,” explains UBS chief economist Daniel Kalt.

The increases also vary depending on the industry. In the public sector, UBS experts expect an average increase of 2.2 percent. In the media industry, however, only an increase of 1 percent is expected.

You may also like

Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: What...

Deposito X Savings Account of Banca AideXa: Interest

write a title for this article Original title:...

(Short)PodcastHeating ActWhat would be the alternative? – Economic...

Record High: Dollar Hits 258 Pesos in Cuban...

Credit Agricole, net profit jumps to 6.5 billion...

Pan Gongsheng Discusses Hot Economic and Financial Issues...

Olaf Scholz sees “excellent growth prospects” for Siemens...

Ecopetrol’s Third Quarter Results: Profits Plunge 46.5%

Choosing the Perfect 48-Inch Bathroom Vanity

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy