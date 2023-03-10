Last call: A takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS would be an opportunity for the Swiss financial center A major bank merger has been discussed several times since 1996, but now may be the time. Because the weights have shifted, it would no longer be a merger, but a takeover of CS by UBS. Which bank president picks up the phone first?

Worth six times less than UBS: CS’s market capitalization has shrunk dramatically. Sopa Images / LightRocket

It’s been almost three decades since UBS and Credit Suisse first attempted a merger. At that time, the two institutes were called Bankgesellschaft (SBG) and Kreditanstalt (SKA). On April 1, 1996, Rainer E. Gut, President of SKA, dialed the number of Nikolaus Senn, President of SBG. In a confidential conversation, he proposed the merger of the two big banks. Senn leaked this and the idea was dead.