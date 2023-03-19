A takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS would be the most significant banking merger in Europe since the financial crisis 15 years ago. It is the “Plan A” favored by the Swiss government that is now being implemented. For the central bank, financial regulator and government of Switzerland, it is also about preventing a major global banking crisis.

The government is under considerable pressure to stabilize the situation. Because Credit Suisse is one of the 30 global systemically important banks whose failure would shake the international financial system. If the deal does not go through, the Swiss state would have to intervene, an insider told the Reuters news agency early Sunday evening. As an alternative, Switzerland considered full or partial nationalization of the bank.