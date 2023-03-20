Praise, criticism and a dose of sarcasm – the end of the traditional bank gives something to talk about.

UBS swallows Credit Suisse (CS). You pay three billion Swiss francs for it. News of this historic takeover went around the world and in Switzerland.

Media: Finding the culprits

In the USA writes the «Financial Times»: The Swiss authorities would have had no real choice. Ultimately, the customers of CS would have decided the fate of the bank by withdrawing money from the bank in droves.

In Germany, for example, the «Frankfurter Allgemeine» the problem is more with the financial market supervisory authority Finma. So it says: “The supervisors in Switzerland must be detained in any case.” The “Spiegel» writes of a «degrading end point of a descent – and possibly the beginning of an even bigger crisis.»

Die «NZZ» means in turn: «A zombie is gone, but a monster is born.» Monster because the new UBS is now really too big to let it go under. And the “daily indicator» writes of a «historical scandal». The federal government, Finma and the National Bank would have been ripped off by UBS. The Credit Suisse case is also a Swiss financial center case, comments the «Blick». Switzerland slept and watched far too long as the once proud Escher Bank slid with wide-eyed eyes into its demise.

French-speaking Swiss financial expert: UBS has little interest in merger

See also Toyota accelerates on hydrogen to achieve carbon neutrality According to French-speaking Swiss financial expert François Savary, the Federal Council actually persuaded UBS to buy CS. UBS finds it difficult to find a purely economic interest in the merger, commented the investment boss of Prime Partners in the newspaper “Le Courrier”. As evidence, the financial expert cited the number of conditions that UBS had set for the completion of the merger. “Low price, guarantees, the question of credit default swaps: UBS wanted to keep the risk of loss in the transaction to a minimum,” says Savary. Therefore, the bank initially offered CHF 1 billion for the takeover, on condition that the federal government grant CHF 5 billion as a guarantee for the investments of the investment bank, the less healthy part of CS.

Central banks: unity is the order of the day

Little criticism, but there is praise from the most important monetary authorities. “We welcome the announcements by the Swiss authorities to support financial stability,” said the head of the US Federal ReserveJerome Powell, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement Sunday evening.

The finds almost the same wording Bank of England (BoE): “We welcome the comprehensive package of measures presented today by the Swiss authorities to support financial stability.” The BoE has worked closely with its partners during the preparations throughout the preparations and will support them in the implementation.

Similar to the opinion of European Central Bank: President Christine Lagarde welcomed the rapid action and decisions taken by the Swiss authorities. “They are critical to restoring orderly market conditions and ensuring financial stability.”

Associations stand behind rescue operation

For the Economic umbrella organization Economiesuisse the Federal Council prevented a destabilization of the Swiss financial center with unforeseeable consequences. In view of the unfolding events, Economiesuisse supports this step, it said in a statement. However, one regrets that it has come to this.

The Swiss trade union federation (SGB) wants to support the Swiss Bank Staff Association in securing the jobs of the employees concerned. A task force is now needed quickly to ensure that as many jobs as possible are preserved. A good social plan is also necessary for those who would lose their jobs.

Legend: The future of Credit Suisse has been decided: UBS will take over its competitor for three billion francs.

For the Association of Swiss Cantonal Banks (VSKB), the solution that has been reached provides clarity in view of the increasing uncertainties on the market in the past few days. It helps to maintain confidence in the Swiss financial center at home and abroad.