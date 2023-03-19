It should therefore prevent the great tremor in the global financial markets: an emergency takeover of CS by rival UBS. In the past two days, the authorities and the bank have been working feverishly on it. The deal has been welcomed by international regulators.

Guarantees and even more liquidity

CS goes in full to UBS – for CHF 3 billion. That is less than half of the current market value of CS. In addition, UBS will receive a federal guarantee against any losses from the takeover. And both banks can obtain a liquidity loan of CHF 100 billion each. This is the short version of the emergency package.

The turbo marriage is under difficult omens. It’s a forced marriage. Neither UBS nor CS wanted them. Despite the rescue, there is still a lot at stake for Switzerland and the local financial center.

The employees foot the bill

For the CS, the emergency rescue means the sinking after 166 years. Sure, the crisis in the US regional banks intensified the maelstrom. Nevertheless, the problems of the CS are also homemade. The once-mighty bank has made a name for itself over the past ten years, primarily with scandals and mismanagement. This is mainly due to the members of the Board of Directors and managers who have managed the bank for the last 10 years.

The bill for this is now being paid primarily by the employees of CS and UBS. Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk – especially in Switzerland, because there is the greatest overlap in this country. In addition, it will now be the task of UBS to bring together two corporate cultures that, if only from a historical perspective, could not be bigger.

Black box for UBS

And not only that. The takeover is a black box for UBS. She didn’t really have time to analyze exactly which risks she was still bringing into the house with CS. How dangerous is that? In any case, UBS must now cut down the large and risky investment banking of CS itself. That means a lot of effort. But there are also many questions in other business areas. After all, it has a federal guarantee of CHF 9 billion in the event that the takeover would result in losses. But there are also many strategic questions for the new colossus. Just one of them: How does UBS deal with CS’s Swiss business?

Public Liability

The authorities also have to think about it. The emergency exercise CS is not confidence-building for the local financial center. After the collapse of UBS, it was said that a billion-dollar rescue of a bank should never happen again.

Today, 15 years later, it is happening for the second time. Of course, the CS case is different in terms of content. And the Federal Council and National Bank emphasize that this is not a bail-out, but a private sector solution with limited state intervention. Nevertheless – the state goes far: It undermines applicable law with an emergency decree – which raises constitutional questions and can reduce confidence in Switzerland as a business location. And: He is once again responsible for billions of Swiss francs. In the end, the general public is liable here.