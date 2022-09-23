Home Business UBS: The new car G9 has no obvious competitive advantage compared with its peers, maintains a neutral rating and a target price of $34 for Xiaopeng Motors.
UBS: The new car G9 has no obvious competitive advantage compared with its peers, maintains a neutral rating and a target price of $34 for Xiaopeng Motors.

UBS: The new car G9 has no obvious competitive advantage compared with its peers, maintains a neutral rating and a target price of $34 for Xiaopeng Motors.

Source: Caijing Network
2022-09-23

Caijing.com Auto News on September 23, UBS issued a report saying that Xiaopeng officially released a new medium and large SUV G9, which is expected to be delivered in late October, with a price range of 300,000 to 350,000 yuan. The high-end version, which is fully equipped with NGP, music cockpit and 4C fast charging, is priced at up to RMB 460,000, or optional packages that require additional payment.

The bank’s index can be understood as a compromise between the company’s price competitiveness and potential profits, but despite this, compared with peer models, Xpeng G9 believes that it has no obvious competitive advantage. The bank pointed out that the current valuation of Xiaopeng is 1.1 times and 0.8 times the estimated enterprise value to revenue for this year and next. If the competition further escalates, it believes that there are some downside risks in the valuation. Based on G9 specifications and pricing, the bank believes that monthly sales will be limited to 5,000 units in the near future, and believes that Xpeng Motors still faces some basic challenges in terms of sales and profit margin prospects, maintaining a neutral rating on Xpeng and a target price of $34.

