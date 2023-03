Listen to the audio version of the article

Ubs recalls Sergio Ermotti to the helm. In a surprise move, the Board of Directors of the Swiss group announced yesterday that it had nominated the banker from Ticino, who until two years ago was at the top of the bank, as the institute’s new Chief Executive Officer. Declared objective: to best achieve the aggregation with Credit Suisse and bring the new maxi-banking group to safe waters.

Ermotti, currently chairman of Swiss Re, following the UBS shareholders’ meeting to be held next week…