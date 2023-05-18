UBS with 35 billion profit after buying Credit Suisse

After the CS deal: UBS expects a book profit of almost 35 billion How will the takeover of Credit Suisse affect UBS? According to initial estimates, the big bank expects a book profit of $34.8 billion. But then there may be high costs.

Having a good laugh at the moment: The old and new UBS boss Sergio Ermotti. Bild: Keystone

It is now clear that Credit Suisse could no longer survive on its own. The loss of customer confidence, which manifested itself in the withdrawal of billions in cash deposits and assets, drove the number 2 Swiss bank into the arms of its competitor UBS in mid-March. Within a short time, this forced marriage was organized by the federal government, the National Bank and the banking supervisory authority.