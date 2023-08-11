UBS without federal guarantees – CS books are apparently less toxic than feared – News

Contents

Until mid-June, UBS did not know how the Credit Suisse, which it had taken over, was really doing. She was only able to gain an overview after the official conclusion of the takeover. Now she is giving the all-clear and giving up all federal guarantees.

How toxic are the assets that UBS took over from CS? The answer to this controversial question: Apparently not as toxic as feared. UBS sees itself in a position to bear the risks for this itself. With immediate effect, it is waiving the federal government’s 9 billion loss guarantee. And the big bank has repaid most of the liquidity support from the National Bank.

Legend: As of today, the Confederation no longer bears any risk from the guarantees to the SNB and UBS. imago images/Archive/Björn Trotsky

She does this after two months of intensively analyzing the risks on CS’s books. UBS obviously sees good opportunities to part with the delicate assets without major losses.

The nature of the toxic paper remains a UBS secret

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who is in close contact with the big bank, said: “There may be products [in diesem Portfolio], which it makes sense to sell quickly on the market. It is even better to keep other products in order not to make losses. In any case, it is not in the interest of UBS shareholders to bear any losses from this portfolio.”

Exactly what kind of toxic securities are in the said portfolio remains UBS’s secret. Last June, the Federal Council only wrote: “The portfolio comprises around three percent of the total assets of the merged bank. The focus is on loans, derivatives, non-strategic and structured products from Credit Suisse’s non-core business.”

Positive signals from the stock market

The fact that UBS is giving something like the all-clear is well received on the stock exchange. The big bank’s shares rose almost six percent at the start of trading. At the end of the day, a plus of 4.7 percent remains.

The course fireworks are not only justified with the assessment of the assumed risk portfolio. In the future, UBS will no longer have to pay high risk premiums to the Federal Government and the National Bank. Considerable savings potential: CS and UBS have had to shell out a good CHF 700 million for this since March. A relatively small debt remains open to the National Bank for a loan that Credit Suisse had already granted in the days before the rescue operation.

