Home » UBS without federal guarantees – CS books are apparently less toxic than feared – News
Business

UBS without federal guarantees – CS books are apparently less toxic than feared – News

by admin
UBS without federal guarantees – CS books are apparently less toxic than feared – News

Contents

Until mid-June, UBS did not know how the Credit Suisse, which it had taken over, was really doing. She was only able to gain an overview after the official conclusion of the takeover. Now she is giving the all-clear and giving up all federal guarantees.

How toxic are the assets that UBS took over from CS? The answer to this controversial question: Apparently not as toxic as feared. UBS sees itself in a position to bear the risks for this itself. With immediate effect, it is waiving the federal government’s 9 billion loss guarantee. And the big bank has repaid most of the liquidity support from the National Bank.

Legend: As of today, the Confederation no longer bears any risk from the guarantees to the SNB and UBS. imago images/Archive/Björn Trotsky

She does this after two months of intensively analyzing the risks on CS’s books. UBS obviously sees good opportunities to part with the delicate assets without major losses.

The nature of the toxic paper remains a UBS secret

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who is in close contact with the big bank, said: “There may be products [in diesem Portfolio], which it makes sense to sell quickly on the market. It is even better to keep other products in order not to make losses. In any case, it is not in the interest of UBS shareholders to bear any losses from this portfolio.”

Exactly what kind of toxic securities are in the said portfolio remains UBS’s secret. Last June, the Federal Council only wrote: “The portfolio comprises around three percent of the total assets of the merged bank. The focus is on loans, derivatives, non-strategic and structured products from Credit Suisse’s non-core business.”

Positive signals from the stock market

The fact that UBS is giving something like the all-clear is well received on the stock exchange. The big bank’s shares rose almost six percent at the start of trading. At the end of the day, a plus of 4.7 percent remains.

See also  Sales fell sharply Tesla slashed the prices of Model 3 and Model Y in China for the second time in 3 months

The course fireworks are not only justified with the assessment of the assumed risk portfolio. In the future, UBS will no longer have to pay high risk premiums to the Federal Government and the National Bank. Considerable savings potential: CS and UBS have had to shell out a good CHF 700 million for this since March. A relatively small debt remains open to the National Bank for a loan that Credit Suisse had already granted in the days before the rescue operation.

You may also like

US inflation: PPI index accelerates by 0.8% y/y...

German Stocks Close Lower as DAX 30 Drops...

US producer prices rise more than expected

La Perla, disregarded commitments is again an emergency:...

10 active female investors to keep an eye...

Refreshing Grapefruit Water with Celery: The Perfect Summer...

Ubs renounces the public 9 billion: “We’ll take...

Federal Councilor on UBS guarantees – Keller-Sutter on...

BCC Iccrea sells 570 million in defaults and...

PodcastThe world in digital changeWhere is artificial intelligence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy