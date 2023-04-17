Udine, the CSX tears the city away from the CDX: De Toni is the new mayor

Udine, almost definitive result: De Toni wins with 52%

The mayoral candidate of Udine for the centre-left, Felice Alberto De Toni, wins the ballot with 52.8% of the votes. The center-right candidate and outgoing mayor Pietro Fontanini stops at 47.2%. In numerical terms De Toni, supported by the Democratic Party, Action-Italia Viva Renew Europe, De Toni mayor and Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra lists, obtained 18,576 votes. The outgoing mayor, Pietro Fontanini, supported by the lists of Fontanini mayor, Civic identity, Lega Fvg for Salvini premier, Brothers of Italy with Giorgia Meloni, Forza Italia and Unione di Centro, obtained 16,573 votes.

Udine, Baruffi (Pd), incredible comeback in a complex match

“A beautiful victory, that of Alberto De Toni, the new mayor of Udine, and of the Democratic Party and a large centre-left. An incredible comeback in a truly complex competition, in terms of premises. Once again the difference is made by people, quality of the proposals and the ability to play as a team”. The head of local authorities of the Democratic Party, Davide Baruffi, declared it to breaking latest news.

Sergo (M5s): “Udine chooses change”

“Udine chooses change, looks to the future and overturns a panorama that initiates a turning point also for the Region in the hands of the centre-right. We are happy for Ivano Marchiol and at the same time even more confident for a common path that we have strongly desired and believed”. Thus Cristian Sergo, provincial coordinator of the M5S comments on the victory of Alberto Felice De Toni in the second round of the municipal elections in Udine. De Toni, supported since the first round by the Democratic Party, the Green and Left Alliance, the Third Pole and the De Toni List, also received the votes of the Five Star Movement and the Spazio Udine and Udine Citta’Future lists which they had supported in the first round Ivano Marchiol.

