Udine, De Toni asphalts Schlein: “I didn’t win thanks to him”

Elly slime he might cheer for his first success politician, after ripping Udine al centre-right, but the newly elected mayor doesn’t think so. “The Pd – explains Alberto De Toni to La Stampa – it didn’t raise the ratings. She is a brilliant, capable, dynamic girl, but in Udine there was the effect of one coalition extra large. The Democratic Party had 20%but that wasn’t enough. To win you have to know create alliances: Unity is strength. I didn’t do a desk project by putting together seven lists, I started a path of programmatic convergence. We have been putting together since Third pole a Communist refoundation“. Alberto De Toni, center-left candidate, is the new one mayor of Udine. On the ballot he took the 52,8% of the votes, defeating the outgoing mayor, the Northern League supporter Pietro Fontaninistuck at 47%.

From Tony addresses the issue of the future of Elly-led Pd slime not alliances. “We’re talking about parties – De Toni continued in La Stampa – that are gone divided in the elections and today I think it is difficult to start from one of theirs leader. Leaders cannot aspire to do i foundersthey can’t have two hats on their heads. study program with the olive tree he was not the leader of a party. I think we need a new Prodi. Mine was a civic candidacy, I belonged to no one and this my favorite ha. It was not an event, but a process that we built with patience and respect for diversity, which is the source of innovation. To put together and federate different forces you need a attracting pole“.

