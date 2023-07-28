UEFA: Juventus out of the Conference League and 20 million fine

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the announced renunciation of the Superlega project, the new Juventus is disqualified for one year from European competitions and suffers a 20 million fine (only 10 to be paid immediately) in relation to the capital gains case and the so-called salary maneuvers. As a result of this decision, the Juventus club will not participate in the next edition of the Conference League for which it had also obtained qualification. Rocco Commisso’s Fiorentina took his place. Also because Juventus, while continuing to deem the alleged violations inconsistent and their actions correct, has declared that it will accept the decision «by refraining from proposing an appeal, expressly excluding, and the Uefa Cfcb taking note of it, that this could constitute an admission of any liability to own load”.

The sanctions

The decision of the First Chamber of the UEFA CFCB definitively closes the procedure launched on 1 December 2022 aimed at verifying compliance with the UEFA regulatory framework and entails the termination of the Settlement Agreement between UEFA and Juventus dated 31 August 2022. As a result of the decision, the Bianconeri will be required to pay 10 million euros which will be withheld in part from the proceeds from participation in UEFA competitions in the coming sports seasons. Juventus could be required to pay a further conditional financial contribution of €10m if its financial statements as at 30 June 2023, 2024 and 2025 show significant violations of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations. . Even the conditional amount would possibly be withheld from the income from participation in UEFA competitions in the next sporting seasons.

Ferrero’s statement

We regret the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body. We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defense theses and we remain firmly convinced of the correctness of our actions and the validity of our arguments», explained Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero. “However, we have decided not to appeal this judgement. This decision is in line with the one taken last May in the context of the disputes with the FIGC. As in that case, we prefer to put an end to the period of uncertainty and ensure to our internal and external stakeholders full visibility and certainty about the club’s participation in future international competitions. Going to appeal and possibly to other levels of judgement, with uncertain outcomes and times, would increase the uncertainty with respect to our eventual participation in the 2024/25 Champions League. Instead, we want the first team, our fans, our sponsors, suppliers and financial partners to be able to experience the 2023-24 season with the utmost serenity and certainty with respect to the results achievable on the pitch, especially after the turbulent past season. Despite this painful decision we can now face the new season by looking at the field and not at the sports courts. Now head to the Championship and the Italian Cup: we will do our best to give our fans the greatest possible satisfaction in these competitions».

