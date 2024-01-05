Uganda: demand for coffee continues to grow

Uganda’s coffee export earnings have approached the $1 billion mark in 2023. According to the latest data released by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), total coffee export earnings increased from $883.3 million dollars in the period November 2021-October 2022 to 952.24 million dollars in the period November 2022-October 2023. Likewise, the total coffee production increased from 5.83 million 60 kilogram bags to 6.16 million 60 kilogram bags in the same period.

Specifically, Robusta coffee crops have maintained their dominance in the production basket, representing over 70% of the country’s overall coffee production.

Local coffee prices recorded notable growth during the second half of 2023; a sign of growing global demand and positive quality assessments related to Uganda’s coffee harvest. Average Kiboko Robusta coffee prices stood at approximately $1.03 per kilogram in October 2023, while medium fair grade Robusta coffee reached $2 per kilo during the same period.

“There have been changes in the relative positions of the top 10 major buyers reflecting competition among buyers due to continued demand for Ugandan coffee abroad…” the UCDA report reads in part.

Major buyers of foreign coffee in the Ugandan market include Kyagalanyi Coffee Ltd, Louis Dreyfus Company Uganda Ltd, Sucafina, Ugacof Uganda Ltd, Ideal Quality Commodities Ltd, Volcafe, Olam International and Bernhard Rothfos.

Italy is the largest consumer of Ugandan coffee with a market share of 28.95%, followed by Germany with 17.19% as of October 2023. Others include Spain, India and Algeria with a market share of 9% respectively ,74%, 7.4% and 5.56%. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

