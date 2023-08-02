Uganda: the Italian De Lorenzo engaged in the development of young people’s skills

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja, was visiting the De Lorenzo SpA plants in Milan in recent days. This was stated in a press release from the world‘s leading company in the production of technical and professional equipment, according to which the meeting led to “fruitful discussions focused on topics of mutual interest, with particular attention to improving the technical-professional skills of young Ugandans, recognizing the crucial role these skills play in creating a successful workforce for the 21st century.”

The note underlines how much the Ugandan head of government’s visit to the De Lorenzo headquarters clearly shows the importance that the African country gives to investment in technical and professional skills, as well as the government’s commitment to achieving the set Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by the Director General of the Uganda Investment Authority, Robert Mukiza, who confirmed Uganda’s strategic will to invest in the development of human capital, in order to attract more investors in the industrial sector and have one of the best qualified workforce in the world.

Innovative technologies showcased to Ugandan officials on the tour span various fields, including electrical installations, renewable energy, automation and mechatronics, all of which are significant sectors for enhancing the practical skills and knowledge of young Ugandans.

The CEO of De Lorenzo, Matteo Prosperi, recalled the company’s deep commitment to “support the efforts for the development of young Ugandans”.

As a result of the visit, De Lorenzo donated a set of technical training equipment to one of the technical and vocational training schools managed by the Ugandan government. “This donation demonstrates De Lorenzo’s commitment to having a positive impact on the lives of young people and promoting sustainable growth within the country” said Prosperi, highlighting the importance of collaborating with organizations capable of “working in synergy to drive significant changes and promote lasting progress within communities”, as demonstrated by the presence during the visit of Letizia Moratti and Mario Molteni, respectively president and managing director of the E4Impact Foundation.

“Premier Nabbanja’s visit to De Lorenzo’s headquarters underscored the company’s undisputed commitment to Uganda’s progress and prosperity. Also through the collaboration with the E4Impact Foundation, De Lorenzo aims to create sustainable solutions that empower the country’s youth and drive positive socio-economic change, promoting a brighter and more promising future” concluded Prosperi. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on skills development opportunities in Africa:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

