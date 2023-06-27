UIF: reports of suspicious transactions on Pnrr funds are growing

The Ugh, the financial information unit set up at the Bank of Italy, reports an increase in reports of suspicious transactions relating to funds allocated to businesses by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr).

According to the Unit’s latest newsletter, the total number of suspicious transaction reports amounted to 274 at the end of May 2023, with an increase of 57 reports in the second quarter alone (52 in the first quarter). The UIF highlights that 88.1% of the information analyzed and sent to the investigative bodies received positive feedback, settling at 89.5% for high and medium-high risk cases.

