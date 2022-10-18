© Reuters. UK bond rally pauses, BoE delays quantitative tightening again?



Investing.com – The rally in British government bonds stalled on Tuesday (18th), after media reports said the Bank of England would delay its bond sales plan again. However, the bank later denied that the report was inaccurate.

According to the report, although the British government abandoned its large-scale and unfunded tax cut plan, triggering an explosive rebound in British bonds in the past two trading days, the Bank of England believes that the gilt market is still very fragile after the volatility of the past three weeks. , thus delaying bond sales until market sentiment stabilizes further.

The Bank of England had planned to start selling bonds to the market two weeks ago, intensifying efforts to tighten financial conditions, but the new British government’s “Mini” fiscal plan hit the market.

The bank currently holds about 838 billion pounds ($949 billion) in bonds, the vast majority of which are gilts. The Bank of England said in the summer that it hoped to reduce its bond holdings of about 80 billion pounds next year, including half through active sales and the other half waiting for the bonds to mature naturally.

As of 18:31 Beijing time (06:31 a.m. ET), the UK benchmark yield rose 11 basis points to 4.09%, having fallen 40 basis points on Monday (17th), as the new finance minister Jeremy Hunt (Jeremy Hunt) Hunt scrapped his predecessor’s tax cuts and warned of more “difficult decisions” on public spending ahead.

Jeremy Hunt even said that the government may be forced to weaken the current “three locks” system. The “three locks” system is a system to ensure that the welfare level of the British government pension will not shrink due to inflation. Under this system, the UK government pension level will be raised annually according to the largest of average income, CPI and 2.5%.

Meanwhile, it rose 7 pips to 4.445%. More sensitive to short-term interest rates rose 9 basis points to 3.6420%.

Against the dollar, it was down 0.73% at 1.1270 after hitting its highest in a week on Monday; it was up 0.73% at 0.8723.

On the other hand, the market outlook also needs to pay attention to the career prospects of the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Sources say that more and more Conservative MPs are calling for Truss to step down, and she has only been in office for two months. The Conservative Party began to lag far behind the opposition Communist Party after Truss announced the controversial fiscal measures, indicating that the former may lose in the next general election.

In an interview on Monday, Truss admitted she was wrong, but said she would continue to work on lowering taxes and raising wages, but “had to do it in a different way.”

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommendread

Compilation: Liu Chuan