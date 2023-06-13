Home » UK: bond yields under pressure and rates expected at 6%
Bond yields under pressure in the United Kingdom (UK), on prospects that the Bank of England may be forced to raise interest rates up to 6%.

Expectations fueled by data on wage growth for April, higher than expected (+6.5% on an annual basis in the last three months, against an estimated 6.1%). Swap markets price an overall rate hike of another 125 basis points this year, from the current 4.5% to 5.75%, and a one in five chance of a further 0.25% tightening by February.

The yield on the two-year bond climbed to 4.84%, the highest level since 2008, and the pound extended gains, climbing to $1.26.

Movements amplified by the comments of BOE member Megan Greene, who warned of the risks of persistent inflation and the difficulty of returning to the 2% target.

In the UK, inflation is not showing convincing signs of moderation, despite more than four percentage points of tightening implemented by the BOE since the end of 2021. The picture is further complicated by the fact that the central bank is selling bonds accumulated in the era of quantitative easing and the government is flooding the market with government bonds to finance its budget.

Today’s data further inverted the UK yield curve, with the 10-year yield more than 40 basis points lower than the two-year maturity.

