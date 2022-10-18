Buy on pound sterling and UK government bonds (Gitls) after the announcement of the new Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom Jeremy Hunt, who scrapped virtually all the tax cuts that the government of Liz Truss had announced about three weeks ago.

The new finance minister made it clear that

It is “not right” to go into debt to finance tax cuts.

A statement that immediately brought investors back to positioning themselves, after the flight of the last few sessions, on assets made in the UK. The new minister Jeremy Hunt has restored a semblance of credibility to a government that now sees the chair of Prime Minister Liz Truss shaking.

The pound jumped up to + 0.8% against the euro, to an intraday high of 86.90, while against the dollar it continues to accelerate, with a jump of 1.5%, to $ 1.1348.

The unleashed purchases of UK government bonds – Gilts – caused 30-year rates to slide by almost 40 basis points – one of the most sustained crashes in UK history.