The serious political crisis that has opened in the United Kingdom and which forced the resignation of the (now former) British Prime Minister Liz Truss, yesterday, after the disastrous plan of maxi tax cuts rejected by the markets and almost completely removed in an embarrassing turnaround, once again putting pressure on UK government bonds (Gilt) and the pound sterling.

In particular, 30-year UK bonds ended up in the crosshairs of sales, a factor that led yields to soar to 4.065%, up this morning up to +15 basis points.

30-year yields benefited from the announcement by new finance minister Jeremy Hunt earlier this week, who took over from former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, and from attempts by the Truss government to stem the disaster.

Jeremy Hunt had thus announced the intention of the executive of Liz Truss to cancel most of the measures that had caused so much confusion on the markets, admonishing the former prime minister in a speech in which he had stated that “it is not right” to get into debt to finance the tax cuts.

Those statements had brought back UK (Gilt) bond buys and 30-year yields had turned around falling below the 5% threshold.

Today rates are rising again on all maturities: 20-year yields jump to 4.2%, ten-year yields jump to 3.9%, compared to 3.68% of two-year yields.

Sales also return on sterling, which drops about 1% against the US dollar, at $ 1.1126, while yet another phase of political uncertainty opens for the United Kingdom, after the miserable fall of the Truss government, the shortest in the history of the country.