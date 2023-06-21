Home » UK core inflation at highest level since 1992
UK core inflation at highest level since 1992

The key interest rates in Great Britain are already at their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. Since the end of 2021, the central bank has raised them from almost zero to 4.5 percent. It is one of the most severe tightening processes that the British economy has ever had to cope with. The background is the sharp increase in inflation, which is mainly due to the Russian war against Ukraine.

The pound initially reacted to the inflation figures with exchange rate gains against the euro and the dollar. However, the British currency came under pressure as trading progressed. Fears of stagflation were cited as the reason on the market, i.e. the fear of a stagnating economy coupled with high inflation. The economy is already feeling the headwind of the sharp interest rate hikes. A major issue is the sharp rise in mortgage interest rates, which are making home construction financing significantly more expensive.

